Rubber cheques mustn’t put us behind iron bars

In the time-honoured annals of all the crimes we commit, perhaps the most unwitting is when a cheque of ours is dishonoured by a bank. Not to imply that deception over a payment is never the motive. Under Section 138 of India’s Negotiable Instruments Act, if a cheque bounces due to insufficient funds in the account it’s drawn on, the issuer can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both. And yet, instances of this offence have mounted. About 3.5 million such cases are pending in courts across India, a pile-up that our top court called “grotesque", and account for 30% of the judiciary’s case-load. Last year, the Centre had proposed the decriminalization of several minor offences in the financial sector, including cheque dishonour, so as to turn them into civil violations that would only attract fines. However, it now transpires that stiff resistance from some quarters could thwart this attempt at leniency and rubber cheques may retain their ability to bounce us behind bars. Public consultations are reported to have revealed a high level of faith invested in the deterrent effect of criminal prosecution. This argument cannot camouflage its inherent irony, though, given the evident frequency of this ‘crime’. Also, in an economy shifting to digital payments, the very instrument under debate will soon be outmoded.

In any case, cheque payments are fast being replaced by online transfers. Innovations by fintech players and older intermediaries have begun to yield a financial sphere that is not just digitally-linked, but without time lags and data gaps. Insolvency shows up in a flash. Some mavens envision a digital currency issued by a central bank serving as ‘smart money’ that can be programmed to meet payment schedules. This revolution offers us a chance to rework our rules on failures to pay up in a way that achieves the best outcomes for all. Those who have no money left could perhaps be bailed out on a strict set of terms and conditions that do not create the perverse incentive of a moral hazard or violate the broader social contract. Academic research can help shape any such policy. For now, let’s just fix Section 138.

