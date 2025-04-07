Opinion
America’s harsh treatment of foreign students will come back to haunt it
Summary
- The US risks losing its appeal among the world’s best minds if it cracks down on students for as little as expressing an opinion in a campus publication. Rumeysa Ozturk’s case is telling. She was detained and bundled off to a detention centre just for an op-ed.
The arrest of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish PhD student grabbed off the streets of a Boston suburb by immigration agents last week, marks a new low in American Homeland Security’s overzealous pursuit of ever-larger deportation numbers.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more