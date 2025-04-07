America’s harsh treatment of foreign students will come back to haunt it

That seems to be true. A new effort out of Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s office, ‘Catch and Revoke,’ is reportedly using AI to scrape social media sites for clues about foreign nationals who are possible terrorist group sympathizers. His office is not the first to use such techniques, but applied broadly and by an administration eager to push limits, they can be dangerous tools that deserve more scrutiny. Rubio said last week that he has so far revoked some 300 visas—“it might be more."