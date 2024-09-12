Run a firm in founder or manager mode? There’s no clear answer
Summary
- In founder mode, the owner keeps control of the company’s key decisions, while power delegation is the norm in manager mode. Which of these works better? Founders and professionals must adapt to the demands of value generation and styles may need to change. But it’s not as if only one style works.
Is your firm or your employer’s firm run in ‘founder mode’ or ‘manager mode’? This check box is now a moot point from boardrooms to water-cooler conversations. In founder mode, the owner firmly holds the company’s reins, is the final decision maker on most matters, and does not yield much authority even while delegating decisions and duties.