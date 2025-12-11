One of running’s great unsung gifts: The unexpected kindness of strangers

He got it immediately. Telling me to sit there, he pedalled furiously down a side road. He was back in 3 minutes with a bottle of cold water. It helped, but I still couldn’t walk. He got that too. He pedalled away again and came back in 5 minutes on a bike. He took me on it, along the way endorsing the wonders of running and telling me how he has no time for it. He dropped me at my hotel and was gone.