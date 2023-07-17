Rupee as a reserve unit has a long way to go yet

Over the weekend, India and the UAE signed pacts to allow settlement of bilateral trade in local currencies and also interlink our Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with the UAE’s Instant Payment Platform (IPP). They also agreed to link payment card switches. Linking UPI with IPP will make transfers of money across the Arabian Sea far easier, a matter of a few keystrokes on a phone. Since the Indian diaspora there sends home large remittances, and plenty of trade takes place, such a system could allow savings on the high transaction costs of older channels. Smoother card swipes would be a help too. The big move, though, is the de-dollarization attempt implied by mutual acceptance of local currencies for trade. With India-UAE shipments swelling, the facility may help cut conversion bills. Although the UAE dirham’s dollar peg would still mean a role for the US currency in rate dynamics, the project is apiece with efforts to keep bilateral ties free of third-party disruption. It also envisions a messaging set-up that could potentially be scaled up as an alternative to the West’s Swift system, weaponized as it was over hostilities in Ukraine.

Since all this is aimed at de-risking trade in the context of unprecedented economic sanctions slapped by the US on Russia—with the latter’s foreign assets frozen and Swift access disrupted—it is well warranted from a strategic perspective. The vulnerabilities of dollar dependence have prompted many countries to explore diverse options should they happen to lose US favour. International use of the Indian rupee, however, also has broader benefits. Our traders would be relieved of exchange-rate risk exposure, for a start. So it’s good that India also has a similar rupee-use and UPI-linking deal with Singapore, while one with Indonesia might be next. About 18 countries have agreed to accept trade payments in our currency. This outreach can work especially well to cheapen cross-border flows that already occur, even as new ones are coaxed. Once India’s central bank digital currency gets going in earnest, perhaps we could push for e-rupee adoption overseas on a sales pitch of cost-efficacy across borders. Diaspora support could then be leveraged, but its tech design would have to prove winsome.

The rupee’s internationalization should not be confused with its globalization—defined as its becoming a global reserve currency. For other countries to rely on the rupee as a store of value, we would need to offer full capital account convertibility. While we freed current account flows long ago, we still have capital controls that go with a mix of monetary and ‘managed float’ policies that’s so peculiar, it can perplex those looking for clarity on this trilemma to track the rupee’s external value. Inflation control would have to underpin the macro stability of our economy. We’d also need to open our market for sovereign debt fully, which would subject New Delhi’s fiscal policy to foreign pressures of discipline. Without progress on these fronts, the rupee can only forge a few pathways for risk mitigation at best. Crucially, for the rupee to globalize, demand for our currency must strengthen on the back of an export surge more than capital inflows, reversing an adverse balance of trade. Stuck with rupees, Russia has reportedly been asking for bills to be settled in Chinese yuan, which has the heft of an export power behind it. At the end, the appeal of India’s currency abroad will depend on what it can be used for. And we have a long way to go.