Rupee as a reserve unit has a long way to go yet

The rupee’s internationalization should not be confused with its globalization—defined as its becoming a global reserve currency. For other countries to rely on the rupee as a store of value, we would need to offer full capital account convertibility. While we freed current account flows long ago, we still have capital controls that go with a mix of monetary and ‘managed float’ policies that’s so peculiar, it can perplex those looking for clarity on this trilemma to track the rupee’s external value. Inflation control would have to underpin the macro stability of our economy. We’d also need to open our market for sovereign debt fully, which would subject New Delhi’s fiscal policy to foreign pressures of discipline. Without progress on these fronts, the rupee can only forge a few pathways for risk mitigation at best. Crucially, for the rupee to globalize, demand for our currency must strengthen on the back of an export surge more than capital inflows, reversing an adverse balance of trade. Stuck with rupees, Russia has reportedly been asking for bills to be settled in Chinese yuan, which has the heft of an export power behind it. At the end, the appeal of India’s currency abroad will depend on what it can be used for. And we have a long way to go.

