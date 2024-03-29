Rupee at all-time low ahead of polls but no debate shows political maturity

In 2004, when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government took charge, the rupee was at around ₹44.6 to a dollar. When Narendra Modi took over in 2014, the rupee was at ₹60. During the ten UPA years, the rupee weakened at 3.3% compounded. Ten years after Modi took charge, it is down to ₹83.40 (with a dip to ₹83.73) – it has weakened at 3.3% compounded. The long trend hasn’t changed through the last 20 years, despite two different governments, two global financial crises, the pandemic, demonetisation, etc., and four different RBI governors in charge.