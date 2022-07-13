Rupee convertibility is due for a crypto rethink

A rupee that we can all convert freely into any other currency is not an idea we can safely adopt at the flick of a switch. Nor can its time be judged to have come until all our stability settings are favourable. These were set out back in June 1997 by the report of a panel on “capital account convertibility" headed by the late central banker S.S. Tarapore. Meant for the late 1990s, that report advocated a gradual shift enabled strictly by a fiscal deficit kept under 3.5% of gross domestic product (GDP), inflation capped at an average 3-5% by means of a central bank mandate and the bad assets of lenders—with lending rates fully freed—no higher than 5% of their total. Further easing of capital controls was to be calibrated by the rupee’s trade-weighted rate of exchange, apart from our balance of payments and adequacy of hard reserves (for which it proposed net foreign assets at 40% of currency). Among other go-ahead criteria, receipts from abroad had to stay on an uptrend, with our external debt service burden suitably low and trade gap kept consistent with these. It was a tall order all along, of course, and while we did move boldly on a few counts, we are clearly in no position to turn our rupee fully convertible.