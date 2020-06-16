The urgent requirement for capital that many Indian companies are currently facing as they continue to grapple with the fallout of the ongoing pandemic is now well recognised. Certain banks and several non-bank financial institutions in India too are in dire need of capital to shore up their books for the additional loss provisioning that is viewed as inevitable as these challenging economic conditions show no sign of abating. With creditors and investors alike sagely electing to navigate these troubled times with a highly selective and cautious approach, and given the sheer amount of the capital that will need to be raised by domestic borrowers and lenders, the case for ensuring there is an arsenal of commercially viable options available now for fund raising from overseas is extremely compelling.

In these very uncertain times, most investors are justifiably reluctant to assume pure equity positions in companies which, in many cases, are already under considerable stress or otherwise yet to fully fathom the scope and extent of the impact that COVID 19 will have on their business and operations - and are, therefore, very keen to have downside protection such that at least their investment amount can be safeguarded. From the creditors perspective, stressed borrowers are not much inclined at present to raise debt capital at high costs – whether payable on a current basis during the tenor of the borrowing or at maturity – and in relation to cross border financings, to take on the exchange risk that is inherent in any foreign currency denominated borrowing. The ability to optionally convert its outstanding debt into equity at a future point in time when the borrower rebounds – at a discount to the then prevailing price for the borrower’s shares – is a valuable mechanism for a creditor to potentially realise an upside and materially improve its overall rate of return on the money it advanced.

The current regulatory framework for cross border financings does indeed allow for such a hybrid instrument – convertible bonds – albeit these must be denominated in a foreign currency (FCCBs). The key constraint with FCCBs is the currency – as the issuer takes on the entire currency risk of the Rupee devaluing against the relevant foreign currency, most commonly US dollars, in the event the bonds have to be redeemed at maturity, that is, the holders never elect to convert the debt into equity share of the issuer. Indian companies on this count are proverbially once bitten twice shy, having suffered very badly on account of currency devaluation in respect of a clutch of issuances undertaken mostly prior to the last financial crisis in 2008. The other noteworthy comment in respect of FCCBs is that only listed companies are permitted to issue these, leaving a large part of corporate India without recourse to this instrument. RBI’s regulations governing external commercial borrowings (ECBs) also permit conversion of ECBs into equity shares – and for such ECBs to be denominated in Rupees. However, the constraint here is the conversion price – the outstanding debt may be converted into equity shares at not less than the fair value for those shares prevailing at the time of conversion. This means that the creditors will be unable to realise any material upside through such conversion for, as mentioned above, the commercial driver behind conversion is that the creditor should be able to realise a gain in case the borrower’s share price goes up through converting at the price prevailing at the time of granting the debt (i.e. at a discount to the then prevailing share price).

As an alternative to FCCBs, SEBI permits listed companies to issue non-convertible debentures (NCDs) denominated in Rupees together with convertible warrants under their qualified institutional placement framework. Whilst this option has been there for more than ten years, very few Indian companies have undertaken such combined issuances. The tenor for the warrants cannot exceed 18 months – which does not give a long enough runway to the issuer to deliver an appreciable increase to its equity value. Further, Indian exchange control regulations require that non-residents acquiring warrants must pay 25% of the face value of the warrants at the time of subscription. As only the warrants are convertible but need to be partially paid for at the time of subscription, the economics do not compare as favourably with a single convertible instrument where the entire outstanding amount would be convertible. New challenges under Ind-AS have made this instrument even more challenging.

Accordingly, a Rupee denominated convertible debt instrument which foreign portfolio investors could also invest in, would solve the concerns of both constituencies – investors and creditors – by enabling downside protection for the former in case their bet does not pay off whilst allowing the latter to achieve an equity upside in return for the risk associated with lending to a stressed borrower. This would require RBI and SEBI to come together to develop this and the regulators could also look at aspects they want addressed including duration of such instrument.

The article is authored by Yash Ashar, Partner (Head - Capital Markets); and Pranav Sharma, Partner (Financing) at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas. The authors spoke at a webinar here .

