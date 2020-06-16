The current regulatory framework for cross border financings does indeed allow for such a hybrid instrument – convertible bonds – albeit these must be denominated in a foreign currency (FCCBs). The key constraint with FCCBs is the currency – as the issuer takes on the entire currency risk of the Rupee devaluing against the relevant foreign currency, most commonly US dollars, in the event the bonds have to be redeemed at maturity, that is, the holders never elect to convert the debt into equity share of the issuer. Indian companies on this count are proverbially once bitten twice shy, having suffered very badly on account of currency devaluation in respect of a clutch of issuances undertaken mostly prior to the last financial crisis in 2008. The other noteworthy comment in respect of FCCBs is that only listed companies are permitted to issue these, leaving a large part of corporate India without recourse to this instrument. RBI’s regulations governing external commercial borrowings (ECBs) also permit conversion of ECBs into equity shares – and for such ECBs to be denominated in Rupees. However, the constraint here is the conversion price – the outstanding debt may be converted into equity shares at not less than the fair value for those shares prevailing at the time of conversion. This means that the creditors will be unable to realise any material upside through such conversion for, as mentioned above, the commercial driver behind conversion is that the creditor should be able to realise a gain in case the borrower’s share price goes up through converting at the price prevailing at the time of granting the debt (i.e. at a discount to the then prevailing share price).