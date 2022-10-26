Rupee depreciation is unlikely to aid exports in the near term

Second, while the rupee has been losing value against the dollar, the Indian currency has experienced noticeable appreciation against other major currencies. The rupee fell against the dollar for every month from January to August 2022 compared to the corresponding months in 2021. In contrast, the rupee has consistently appreciated against other major currencies, including the pound, yen and euro, during the same period. Appreciation against other currencies has offset the Indian currency’s depreciation against the dollar, resulting in little change in the REER.