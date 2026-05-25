Rupee downslide: a macroeconomic ‘original sin' offers a structural explanation for it

In the past few weeks, the rupee’s slide and the expectation that it would breach the psychological 100-to-the-dollar mark has triggered familiar anxieties, reviving memories of the 2013 ‘taper tantrum’ when India’s currency lost almost a fifth of its value and hit a then-record low of 68.85.
Depending on which side of the ideological spectrum one leans toward, the reactions have been sharply divided, ranging from doomsday predictions to confident assertions that a weaker currency is perfectly acceptable, even beneficial, in such times.
The usual explanations—rising oil prices, a widening trade deficit, higher US interest rates and geopolitical tensions in West Asia—have all made their rounds, and all of these are valid.
India would do well to avoid both panic and denial, because these narratives merely describe what is happening. They are surface-level explanations. For a structural explanation, we must extend our discussion to the phenomenon of an ‘original sin’ in international macro-economics.