There is a discomforting paradox at the heart of India’s current macroeconomic situation. By almost every conventional measure of sovereign economic health—growth, inflation, fiscal trajectory, external vulnerability and investor confidence in the real economy—India’s fundamentals are among the strongest of any large emerging market.
Rupee puzzle: Why the currency’s exchange rate is not justified by India's economic fundamentals
SummaryThe rupee’s current level against the dollar reflects capital flows distorted by an AI-oriented rush to the US, worsened by bearish narratives about India that don’t survive scrutiny. The gap may close once the AI cycle turns—as it probably will.
There is a discomforting paradox at the heart of India’s current macroeconomic situation. By almost every conventional measure of sovereign economic health—growth, inflation, fiscal trajectory, external vulnerability and investor confidence in the real economy—India’s fundamentals are among the strongest of any large emerging market.
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