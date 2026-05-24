The rupee confronts an external shock: for the optimal response, here’s what policymakers should do

Over the last one year, the value of the rupee against the dollar has seen a sharp decline. From 85.48 in May 2025 to presently around 96.82, India’s currency has depreciated by more than 13%; this is the sharpest drop since the 2013 ‘taper tantrum.’ Two sharp downturns have occurred, one after the hike in US tariffs and the second after the outbreak of the US-Israel war on Iran. These are purely exogenous shocks.