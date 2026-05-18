The rupee’s future depends on some factors beyond India’s control but policy should focus on the rest

The rupee has already weakened sharply. Hence, in the event of a resolution of the crisis, we could see some support for the currency. We expect the rupee to trade in the 92-93 range to the dollar in 2026-27, assuming an early resolution of the crisis and an average crude oil price of $90 per barrel. In case the conflict lingers on or there is further escalation, we could see a further weakening of the rupee to 96-98 levels.