For the rupee, finding a floor seems to be getting difficult. On Wednesday, it slid past the psychologically-important 90 mark against the dollar to touch an all-time low of 90.29, before recovering slightly to end at 90.19. For the year, it is down about 5%.
Mint Quick Edit | As the rupee sinks past 90, look at the bright side of a subtle shift in policy
SummaryA record-low rupee and the utterances of policymakers are consistent with a shift to a lightly managed currency float. While this may cushion India against trade turmoil, it also reduces interference with monetary policy.
