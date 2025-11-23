With the rupee under pressure, RBI should pay attention to financial stability at this juncture
Amid low inflation, a rate cut is widely expected next month. But a closer look at capital flows, currency pressures and RBI’s swelling forward book indicates a need to act otherwise. Instead of easing monetary policy, RBI should unwind its position on dollar forward contracts—among other things.
The central bank’s monetary policy review in December comes at a time when inflation is benign and growth robust. A rate cut at the meeting has been signalled and is widely anticipated. Yet, in the current global and domestic backdrop, the case for caution is stronger than ever.