Here are four significant economic distortions that India must sort out to shield its economy

Sudipto Mundle
4 min read28 May 2026, 02:00 PM IST
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A calm but urgent reversal of some policy distortions should help India navigate through the crisis.(PTI)
Summary
From monetary policy and currency management to import cost pass-throughs and internal export hurdles, India must let the market do its work. These fixes could set the stage for structural reforms to elevate the economy’s growth path.

India is facing a perfect storm in the wake of the Iran war. Israel continues hostilities in Lebanon to block a US-Iran deal. Over 40% of our oil imports are still blocked at Hormuz, as are critical imports of LPG, LNG, fertilizers and other items.

Capital has been in flight. The exchange rate is plunging, as are foreign exchange reserves. Growth is slowing, inflation is rising and El Niño may soon hit us. However, there is no need to panic.

A calm but urgent reversal of some policy distortions should help us navigate our way through the crisis, buying us time for further structural reforms to revive high growth over the medium to long term.

Also Read | Indian policymakers must do what it takes to shield the most vulnerable

The most visible impact of the storm is on the exchange rate. It was remarkably stable through 2024 till the first quarter of 2025, while several other emerging market economy currencies were depreciating.

As pointed out in our 2025-26 Year End Macroeconomic Review (NIPFP Policy Brief 49, May 2026), this was mainly on account of RBI interventions. Till February 2026, RBI had net sold $43 billion in the spot market in 2025-26. It further net sold foreign exchange of $18 billion during March and April 2026.

But interventions in the spot and forward markets are not working. The rupee started depreciating after US President Donald Trump’s announcement of punitive tariffs on 2 April 2025 and this decline accelerated after the Iran war that broke out on 28 February.

Meanwhile, the outflow of foreign capital continues. Net foreign portfolio investment (FPI), especially equity investment, has been negative in most months since October 2024. Net foreign direct investment (FDI) has also been negative in most months since July 2024. The dollar premium in the forward market indicates that the market expects the rupee to depreciate further.

Also Read | The rupee is facing an exogenous shock: India must respond appropriately

Most professionals agree that rupee depreciation is being driven mainly by capital outflows and not the trade deficit. They also agree that instead of RBI depleting limited forex reserves, the rupee should be allowed to drop to its market clearing level (for example, C. Rangarajan and N.R. Bhanumurthy, Mint, 25 May).

This would also help reduce the current account deficit by reducing imports and increasing exports. However, if perverse expectations prevail, the dollar premium may persist. Sajjid Chinoy has suggested that RBI should buy dollars, even at a premium, to augment forex reserves (Indian Express, 25 May). This could, hopefully, kill perverse expectations and arrest rupee depreciation.

Such dollar purchases would add to existing surplus liquidity, so RBI would need to sterilize excess liquidity through open market operations. This would further raise bond yields, which have been rising due to the excess supply of government debt.

An increase in the repo rate, held constant for a long time, would add a tailwind to this process. This would help contain if not reverse the outflow of foreign capital. Such tightening of monetary policy would also contain the second-round effect of cost-push inflation driven by supply-side disruptions.

Also Read | Hot money or cold: Why India needs its controls on capital flows

The third area requiring urgent policy reversal is the blocked pass-through of global fuel and fertilizer price increases. By April 2026, the price of Brent crude had spiked by nearly 78% year-on-year.

Prices of LPG and LNG had also risen sharply. But the ‘oil and gas’ basket in the consumer price index increased by only 0.11% (NIPFP Policy Brief 49). These prices are administered and the government blocked the pass through to retail prices until recently, with the delay possibly on account of elections in several states.

This has entailed huge losses for oil marketing companies, which will be passed on to the government in some form sooner or later. The same applies to fertilizers.

By way of illustration, India has been buying urea at $935 per tonne but selling it to farmers at only $70 per tonne, a mind-boggling subsidy of $865 per tonne (A. Gulati and R. Juneja, Indian Express 25 May).

The government is already off its fiscal consolidation path (NIPFP Policy Brief 49). The huge increase in the fuel and fertilizer subsidy burden will knock the government further off this path.

Besides, such massive subsidies encourage diversion of supplies to the black market.

The government has started passing on fuel import price increases gradually, but not yet for fertilizers. A full pass- through of the increase in import prices of both to consumers is urgent not only to contain demand, but also contain the damage to government finances. Vulnerable consumer groups can be protected through direct transfers.

Also Read | Fuel saving mission: policy moves could help India reduce oil dependence

The final area requiring immediate policy action is trade diversification. The high share of fuel and fertilizer imports from the Gulf region makes India particularly vulnerable to the Hormuz blockade. Efforts to diversify imports to alternative Gulf routes and non-Gulf sources like Russia, Africa and South and North America need to be scaled up on an urgent basis.

On the export side, India is overly exposed to the US not just for goods exports, but more importantly the export of services, especially IT-enabled services. To reduce that exposure, legal impediments to exports to the EU, UK and other trade-agreement partners need to be urgently addressed.

Quick reversals of the policy distortions highlighted above should enable India to weather the storm and position itself for more longer-term structural reforms and an eventual return to a high-growth path.

These are the author’s personal views.

The author is chairman, Centre for Development Studies.

About the Author

Sudipto Mundle

Sudipto Mundle is Chairman of the Board of Centre for Development Studies, India, and serves on the boards of other organizations. Formerly he was an Emeritus Professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), a Distinguished Fellow at the National Council of Applied Economic Research and Visiting Faculty at the Indian School of Public Policy. He was also a member of the Fourteenth Finance Commission, India, the erstwhile Monetary Policy Advisory Committee of the Reserve Bank of India and the National Statistical Commission, where he also acted as Chairman.<br><br>He spent much of his career until 2008 at the Asian Development Bank, Manila, where he held several positions including that of a Director in the Strategy and Policy Department as his final assignment. In his earlier career in India, he served in a number of academic institutions including the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, the Centre for Development Studies and NIPFP, New Delhi. He was an economic adviser in India’s Ministry of Finance from 1986 to 1989. <br><br>Dr. Mundle graduated from St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, and has a PhD in economics from the Delhi School of Economics. He was a Fulbright Scholar at Yale University, a Joan Robinson Memorial Fellow at King’s College, Cambridge, and has had visiting assignments at the Institute of Social Studies at the Hague and the Japan Foundation, Tokyo.<br><br>His research includes contributions to development economics, fiscal and monetary policy, macroeconomic modelling and governance. His current research focus is on inter-state comparative studies of public service delivery and state finances, longitudinal village studies and employment policy. He has published several books and papers in professional journals and is a columnist for the financial newspaper<br><br>Mint. He is a life member and current President of the Indian Econometric Society.

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