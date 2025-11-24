Mint Quick Edit | The rupee’s sharp Friday drop: Where is the exchange rate headed?
The rupee slid past 89 to the dollar last week. This can be traced to a confluence of factors, including a hands-off RBI. A trade deal with the US may turn its path around, but without one, the case for a weaker currency strengthens.
The Indian rupee on Friday slumped to a record low of about 89.60 to the US dollar, zipping past the 89 mark for the first time. Its difficulties came amid a sharp fall in global tech share prices as risk-off sentiment rose, even as a US-India trade deal continued to elude us.