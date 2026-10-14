Rupee stopgap: RBI's new props have boosted its external value but this only spells momentary relief

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) emergency measures to support the rupee have boosted its value, but are unlikely to do very much beyond buying us time. On Saturday, barely three days after Governor Sanjay Malhotra declared that he thought the currency was undervalued, the central bank announced a set of new props.
The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) emergency measures to support the rupee have boosted its value, but are unlikely to do very much beyond buying us time. On Saturday, barely three days after Governor Sanjay Malhotra declared that he thought the currency was undervalued, the central bank announced a set of new props.
True, the rupee might have been trading below its ‘real effective exchange rate’ (REER), but markets go by supply and demand as well as sentiment, not artificial constructs like the REER, which tracks a trade-weighted basket of currencies. And the harsh fact is that today’s forces of demand and supply do not favour our currency.
True, the rupee might have been trading below its ‘real effective exchange rate’ (REER), but markets go by supply and demand as well as sentiment, not artificial constructs like the REER, which tracks a trade-weighted basket of currencies. And the harsh fact is that today’s forces of demand and supply do not favour our currency.
On the contrary. For too long have successive governors said RBI does not target any level for the rupee but only manages its market volatility. Few believe that.
Yet, its latest move came as a surprise. More so since RBI had not just wrapped up one of its largest ever exercises to shore up its forex reserves, it raised its policy rate last week. On Monday, the rupee rallied almost 1% against the dollar. On Tuesday, it gained another 0.4%.
Key among the measures is a special dollar window for state-run oil companies to buy dollars. This means that Indian Oil Corp, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum will no longer buy forex in the spot market for their imports, and to that extent, pressure on the rupee will ease.
The three oil companies are estimated to require about $300 million daily to pay their crude import bills. Their heavy and recurring demand for dollars adds to buying pressure in the spot market, which weakens the rupee if it is not balanced with dollar supply. By selling oil importers dollars directly, RBI aims to moderate that weakening force and help the rupee attain stability.
How long the effects last, of course, would depend on larger factors. The last time RBI hit such an emergency button was in 2013 during the ‘taper tantrum,’ when its clutch of actions slowed the rupee’s slide temporarily.
The key word here is ‘temporarily.’ The reality is that the domestic currency will not be relieved of pressure so long as global oil prices rule high (India imports almost 90% of its needs), global bond yields harden, capital inflows sputter and the dollar index stays high.
Another significant factor in all this is the government’s effort to shield fuel users from this year’s oil shock. If retail prices are allowed to rise, a reduction in discretionary demand may help reduce energy imports. But that’s a call for central policymakers to take.
The forex window is only one of the measures taken by RBI to bolster the rupee, which has dropped by almost 6% in 2026 so far. Among other steps, the most important is a drastic reduction—to $5 million from $100 million—of RBI’s cap on the size of derivative transactions that can be done without proof of underlying exchange risk exposure.
Plus, RBI barred authorized dealers from letting traders rebook cancelled rupee-linked forex derivative contracts, thereby making currency management vastly more expensive and rigid for businesses.
Grumbles have arisen over a 20% forex reserve requirement placed on some derivative trades; this acts as a tax on risk mitigation in its effect and is likely to drive up hedging costs that banks will likely pass on to clients.
These moves may give the rupee breathing space today, as they already seem to have, but do not address the currency’s underlying stress points. For a reliably stable exchange rate, macro dynamics must shift in the rupee’s favour.