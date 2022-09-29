Rupee trade settlement offers India structural benefits

When it comes to India, 60% of all export-import payments are made in US dollars (and 86% in the case of imports). Even if an Indian exporter is paid in rupees, the settlement at the sovereign level is carried out in dollars. Dollar dominance also means that the rupee’s current slide is attributable more to dollar strength globally, even as the Russia-Ukraine conflict and ensuing trade sanctions imposed by the US have produced a trade setting that’s detrimental to India. We are reliant on Russia for sunflower oil, wheat and energy. In April and May 2021, India’s imports from Russia were worth $2.5 billion, or about $30 billion annually, a figure that experts say could rise to $36 billion yearly. So if India paid for all of its Russian imports in rupees, it would end up saving $30-36 billion in dollar outflows, in the best-case scenario. Even a partial rupee settlement window can mitigate the dollar outflow to a large extent.