Rupee trade

India-Russia trade amid Western sanctions on the latter has got a bit smoother, with Russia’s Petersburg Social Commercial Bank (PSCB) opening a rupee vostro account with India’s Yes Bank. This will enable the settlement of bilateral trade in rupees, bypassing payment curbs imposed on Russia by the US and EU for Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. As it turns out, PSCB isn’t among specifically sanctioned Russian banks, possibly because of its small presence in the West. This makes it less vulnerable to any punitive action that may follow the dealings it enables. In this instance, opening a new channel should facilitate uninterrupted India-Russia trade, which has seen gains lately thanks to India’s increased oil imports at discounted prices offered by Russia. But operational hurdles remain. It’s not clear if the Indian currency held in these accounts can be converted into another currency, and if so, at what rate. That the vostro idea is seen as useful can be gauged by the fact that more such account applications have been received by other Indian banks. It is value-enhancing to expand trade relations, and so long as this is the case, payment methods mustn’t hold us back.

