Rupee lesson: The impossible trinity is getting the better of us
Summary
- This week served us a sharp reminder: only when Indian markets mature enough to grant us the luxury of full capital account convertibility and a freely floating rupee will we truly gain monetary policy independence.
In Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, Miss Prism tells her student, Cecily, “You will read your Political Economy in my absence. The chapter on the fall of the Rupee, you may omit. It is somewhat too sensational." This week, serious students of the dismal science, as Economics is known at times, did not have that choice.