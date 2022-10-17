Rupee volatility matters less than our broad policy aim

While volatility hasn’t dramatically increased in 2022, what about concerns of rupee depreciation itself? The fact is that the Indian rupee is currently overvalued against the basket of both its six major trading partners and that of the 40 partners with which we conduct bilateral trade. Thus, the 40-currency trade-weighted basket of the Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) for August 2022 stood at 103.86, while that of the six-currency basket (trade-weighted) stood at 103.77. At 100 or close to 100, the currency is considered fairly valued. With India’s imports being greater than its exports, it is fine for the currency to remain slightly overvalued, say in a range of 103-104. However, calls for large interventions by the country’s central bank to stem the depreciating rupee against the dollar or stem rupee volatility are misplaced.