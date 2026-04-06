The Indian rupee lost 10% against the US dollar in 2025-26, making it one of the worst performances in emerging markets. March alone saw a 4.24% drop, the steepest in any single month in six years, with the rupee briefly breaching the 95 level against the dollar.
Rupee volatility: Muzzle price signals if necessary but act to close onshore-vs-offshore market gaps
SummaryRBI’s response to rupee weakness has been a clampdown on non-deliverable forward (NFD) contracts. This is fine in a crisis, but for gaps between offshore and onshore markets to close, we must deepen the latter—even as we do what it takes for a rupee-supportive economy.
The Indian rupee lost 10% against the US dollar in 2025-26, making it one of the worst performances in emerging markets. March alone saw a 4.24% drop, the steepest in any single month in six years, with the rupee briefly breaching the 95 level against the dollar.
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