Rupee volatility: Muzzle price signals if necessary but act to close onshore-vs-offshore market gaps

RBI then mounted a bold two-step intervention. It first capped banks’ net open rupee positions at $100 million. That led banks to simply transfer their exposure to corporates and hedge funds, which then used the arbitrage between onshore and offshore rates to press further against the rupee. RBI then banned banks entirely from offering rupee non-deliverable forward (NDF) contracts to any client and forbade the rebooking of cancelled ones. The rupee responded with its largest single-day gain in over 12 years.