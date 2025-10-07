What’s behind the new depths being tested by the rupee against a weakening dollar?
Firm economic fundamentals, robust foreign exchange reserves and low-key market intervention by India’s Reserve Bank all add up to suggest that the rupee’s slide is largely driven by global forces. How low will India’s currency go? Is there relief in sight?
When the rupee went to 87 units against the dollar, the market call was that it would cross 88. Once this mark was reached, the call was 89, with some even speaking of the rupee hitting 90. Several explanations were offered. But can one really make an informed guess on where the rupee goes? The best response is a shoulder shrug, as the present situation is quite different from earlier moments when there was reason to turn bearish.