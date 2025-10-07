Our trade deficit, while currently low, is likely to widen as tariffs hurt export growth, even if their impact is not very significant. The gap is sure to increase as US importers search for substitutes from countries facing lower tariffs. Capacities in competing countries like Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh would take time to scale up, given that new machinery has to be installed and products customized for export to the US. All considered, our current account deficit this year will probably be around 1.5% of GDP, which is not worrisome.