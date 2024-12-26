Rupee-backed stablecoins could complement RBI’s digital currency
Summary
- Crypto tokens pegged to the rupee offer notable benefits like ease-of-use, low transaction cost and relatively stable value. If we put a regulatory framework in place, such stablecoins could work alongside the central bank’s e-rupee.
The past decade has witnessed the astronomical rise of crypto assets around the world. Their decentralized nature, transactional speed and accessibility immediately lured users. However, the last few years have also highlighted the extreme volatility of crypto assets. For instance, in May 2021, Bitcoin’s value took a plunge of around 30%.