Rural credit growth: How regional risk mapping can help lenders even during stress years

India’s 2026 south-west monsoon ended with a deficit, with rainfall received nearly 13% below the long-term average, driven by a very strong El Niño phenomenon. This marked the lowest seasonal rainfall in a decade since 2015, significantly lowering rural growth prospects.
According to reports, this has forced banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in India to adopt a cautious stance on rural lending. Many players have slowed fresh loans in rural belts, tightened macroprudential (loan-to-value) ratios and stepped up recovery efforts.