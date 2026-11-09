Rural credit growth: How regional risk mapping can help lenders even during stress years

India’s 2026 south-west monsoon ended with a deficit, with rainfall received nearly 13% below the long-term average, driven by a very strong El Niño phenomenon. This marked the lowest seasonal rainfall in a decade since 2015, significantly lowering rural growth prospects.
India’s 2026 south-west monsoon ended with a deficit, with rainfall received nearly 13% below the long-term average, driven by a very strong El Niño phenomenon. This marked the lowest seasonal rainfall in a decade since 2015, significantly lowering rural growth prospects.
According to reports, this has forced banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in India to adopt a cautious stance on rural lending. Many players have slowed fresh loans in rural belts, tightened macroprudential (loan-to-value) ratios and stepped up recovery efforts.
According to reports, this has forced banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in India to adopt a cautious stance on rural lending. Many players have slowed fresh loans in rural belts, tightened macroprudential (loan-to-value) ratios and stepped up recovery efforts.
While the risk aversion of lenders is understandable, viewing rural areas as inherently risky propositions across the board is not advisable. Restricting credit flows during adverse conditions could further widen the existing rural-urban divide in India.
Further, the creditworthiness of various economic activities in rural areas within a particular state cannot be determined solely based on rainfall deficiency.
Instead, a comprehensive assessment is required—one that considers factors such as water reservoir levels (influenced by both current and previous years’ rainfall), the extent of irrigation coverage, the actual extent of sowing and the rural wage rates in different states. It is necessary to look at the net effect of these factors.
Our dashboard of “risk scores” based on these factors that have a direct connection with rural cash flows reveals that Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Assam, Punjab and Jharkhand are the worst affected states in the 2026 monsoon season. Except for Tamil Nadu, the stagnant rural wages in other states in this group would fail to compensate for declining crop incomes.
At the district-level, Mysuru, Vijayanagara, Haveri, Malnad in Karnataka; Prakasam, Markapuram, Kurnool, Annamayya, Kadapa and Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh; more than 20 districts in Tamil Nadu; Solapur, Beed, Dharashiv (Osmanabad) and Latur in Maharashtra; Shivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat in Assam; Kapurthala, Sri Muktasar Sahib, Mansa, Barnala, Fategarh Sahib and SAS Nagar (Mohali) in Punjab and East Singhbhum (Dumaria) and Giridih (Dumri) in Jharkhand are the worst-hit districts, either due to a severe rainfall deficits or flash floods. Here, lenders must lend with care.
Despite a severe rainfall deficit, states like Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Telangana, Rajasthan and Kerala are “moderately risky” as relatively better irrigation cover, higher growth in rural wages and improved kharif sowing would partially reduce the rainfall-deficit risk.
However, lending has to be cautious in the severely rain-deficit districts of these states like Wayanad, Idukki, Pathanamthitta in Kerala; Bastar zone, Balrampur, Jashpur, Korba and Koriya in Chhattisgarh; Hyderabad and some drought-hit districts in rural parts of Telangana.
Interestingly, our risk scores show that the states Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat and Bihar stay in the “low risk zone.”
While Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Gujarat and Bihar have benefitted from a good irrigation cover, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal have seen relatively better rural wage growth. Despite erratic rainfall, kharif sowing has seen an improvement in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar. These offer better rural lending opportunities.
There is another positive. Over the last decade or so, India’s rural economy has decoupled from monsoon shocks due to robust growth in allied activities, especially in livestock, fishing and aquacultures. From 2015 to 2024, there were three episodes of El Niño, with differing intensity.
In all these, while the value added from “crops” posted low or negative growth, that from livestock, fishing and aquaculture was very high, sometimes touching a double-digit rate. Hence, pivoting credit allocation to allied activities (dairy farming, poultry, aquaculture, agro-processing) would allow lenders to maintain decent rural credit growth, achieve the priority sector lending targets and keep credit costs stable.
Also, India’s marine and processed food exports have reached record highs, driven by strong global demand and expanded market reach. Lending for such activities that tap export markets (which are unaffected by the weather disruption) makes tremendous sense.
With traditional crop credit facing growth headwinds in stressed zones, lenders can deploy capital in relatively insulated allied activities that are not linked to monsoon crop cycles; climate resilient infrastructure like micro-irrigation, solar pumps, water conservation infrastructure backed by central or state government subsidies and activities in micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and non-farm trade like rural retail shops and logistics, small processing units decoupled from direct crop yields.
This presents a safer option. The associated risks (like rising fodder costs) can be managed by utilizing tools like index-based agricultural insurance.
By conducting “regional risk mapping” and focusing primarily on allied agricultural activities, climate resilient infrastructure and export-oriented MSMEs, lenders can achieve decent risk-adjusted rural credit growth, even during severe climate anomalies.
The author is an independent economist.