Many informal migrants who had returned to their villages during the covid lockdowns stayed back after the pandemic ended, which led to an increased share of India’s employed population working on farms. Disrupted supplies of affordable cooking gas in wake of the Iran conflict have restarted a slow but worrying reverse migration of informal workers to villages. As a direct result, rural labour markets may soon see wages depressed by a supply increase.
Rural development needs a boost: India must step up efforts to take prosperity far and wide
SummaryWith workers migrating back to their villages once again, it's time to take stock of India’s rural development efforts. The Rural Prosperity and Resilience Programme announced in the previous budget speech holds promise—but it needs to be designed well.
Many informal migrants who had returned to their villages during the covid lockdowns stayed back after the pandemic ended, which led to an increased share of India’s employed population working on farms. Disrupted supplies of affordable cooking gas in wake of the Iran conflict have restarted a slow but worrying reverse migration of informal workers to villages. As a direct result, rural labour markets may soon see wages depressed by a supply increase.
About the Author
Dr Arpita Mukherjee is a Professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations (ICRIER). She has over 30 years of experience in policy-oriented research, working closely with the Government of India and policymakers in the European Commission and its member states, the United States, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and in East Asian countries. She has conducted over 60 sector-specific studies for various governments, international organisations, industry associations, non-government organisations and companies.<br><br>Dr Mukherjee has a PhD in Economics from the University of Portsmouth, UK, and prior to joining ICRIER, she worked with the UK-based think-tank Policy Studies Institute and taught at the University of Portsmouth. She has over 80 publications including in national and international refereed journals, books and book chapters and government reports. Dr Mukherjee is a member of various government committees and policy panels and is on the editorial board of 10 journals. She has presented her work in various conferences and seminars and is on the advisory board of industry associations and non-government organisations. She is a regular contributor to newspapers and magazines.
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