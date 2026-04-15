Rural development needs a boost: India must step up efforts to take prosperity far and wide

Dr Arpita Mukherjee is a Professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic RelaRead more

tions (ICRIER). She has over 30 years of experience in policy-oriented research, working closely with the Government of India and policymakers in the European Commission and its member states, the United States, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and in East Asian countries. She has conducted over 60 sector-specific studies for various governments, international organisations, industry associations, non-government organisations and companies.<br><br>Dr Mukherjee has a PhD in Economics from the University of Portsmouth, UK, and prior to joining ICRIER, she worked with the UK-based think-tank Policy Studies Institute and taught at the University of Portsmouth. She has over 80 publications including in national and international refereed journals, books and book chapters and government reports. Dr Mukherjee is a member of various government committees and policy panels and is on the editorial board of 10 journals. She has presented her work in various conferences and seminars and is on the advisory board of industry associations and non-government organisations. She is a regular contributor to newspapers and magazines.

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