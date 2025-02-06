Himanshu: Will the budget’s proposals help revive India’s rural economy?
Summary
- It offers a tax subsidy to the country’s well-off but does little for the farm sector that needed investment to overcome a long-running crisis. This calls for a priority rethink.
That the Indian economy is going through a difficult phase is no longer a matter of speculation. The Economic Survey not only made that clear, but went further by offering evidence of a decline in earnings of the self-employed in the last six years. For regular and casual workers, wages have been declining for almost a decade, leaving little doubt whether India’s slowdown is cyclical or structural.