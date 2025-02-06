Himanshu: Will the budget’s proposals help revive India’s rural economy?

The much-touted pulses scheme is also not new. Such a scheme exists for oilseeds. While farmers responded to the scheme’s call to raise production, they have been forced to sell moong, soyabean, groundnut and tur at less than the mandated prices due to inadequate support from the government. The additional budget allocation is a mere ₹500 crore, which is not even enough to keep pace with inflation. It is not surprising then that farmers have been on protest since 2016, with the last hunger strike ended barely weeks ago.