The rural economy will need government support—a monsoon revival hasn't washed away farmer worries

Rainfall last week came as good news for Indian agriculture staring at one of the worst droughts of this century. June ended with a 40% deficit in rainfall, which was the fifth worst in more than century. Better-than-usual rain in July has reduced this deficit to 17%, as of 8 July.
That said, the predictions are not optimistic. The India Meteorological Department has forecast rains at 94% of the normal level at best. June covers roughly 19% of the monsoon season rainfall (June-September), while July covers almost 32%.
What matters for Indian agriculture, which still relies on seasonal rainfall to a great extent since irrigation covers only half of India’s cultivated land, is not just the aggregate quantum of rainfall but also its geographic spread. This is partly because of unevenly spread irrigation facilities.