We love Cadbury, we really do! But we can’t help but wonder why it’s still only doing what it did nearly 200 years ago? Why is there still no snack bars or Cadbury Dairy Milk or Dairy Milk Hot Chocolate like Hershey has? Yes, it does what it does very well but can it move beyond the comfort zone of FMCG distribution to embrace the services industry? How about ‘Dairy Milk Dens’ to give Starbucks a run for their money and consumers a sweeter proposition than the humble chocolate bar?