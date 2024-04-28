Rural Raj: Viksit panchayats offer us a pathway to Viksit Bharat

Decades before the term ‘Viksit Bharat’ was coined, Rabindranath Tagore’s Gitanjali held out an Indian vision: “Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high; Where knowledge is free; Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake." This encapsulates Viksit Bharat. With visible changes in many sectors, India is moving rapidly towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. Though urbanization is making rapid strides, 64.1% of our rural population (as per World Bank) governed by Gram Panchayats still has miles to go. The current Amrit Kaal cusp calls for us to examine the crucial role of Panchayats led by Sarpanches. As they play a pivotal role in grassroots empowerment and societal progress, it is essential to keep them at the centre of India’s developmental agenda, anchored by the decentralization of authority.