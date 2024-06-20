Rural-urban inflation gap: Can this puzzle be solved?
Summary
- Rural inflation has been higher than urban price escalation. This may be due to high ‘fuel and light’ prices in rural areas where LPG affordability was hit by a global energy price shock. Also, migration to rural India during the pandemic may not have reversed yet.
India’s inflation data has shown two ‘divides’ in recent times. The gap between food and core inflation has got most attention. The unanimous opinion is that adequate rain will support agricultural output and cool food inflation, paving the way for rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).