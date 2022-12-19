Rush not to blame or exonerate Maiden Pharma

The only way to ascertain that Maiden Pharma’s cough syrup was free of contaminants is for the drug regulator to directly get hold of samples of the suspect cough syrup from Gambia and test these for the presence of ethylene glycol, diethylene glycol or any precursor chemicals that could release either in the course of improper storage and exposure to light or heat. The Indian Embassy in Gambia or other trusted agents could, perhaps, procure the relevant samples from parents of the children who, unfortunately, died after being treated with the cough syrup exported from India, and the samples could be flown back to India for testing in the government’s labs.