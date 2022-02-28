Russia can turn food into a weapon in future crises

Even if warming is kept below 1.6 degrees Celsius by 2100, 8% of today’s farmland will be unsuitable for agriculture by the end of the century, according to the report. Ocean life is migrating toward the poles at a speed of 59 kilometers (36 miles) every decade, putting more of the rich fisheries of the Pacific into Russian waters. With climate change already slowing the growth in farm yields that have kept the world fed for the past century, much of the global population will be at increased risk of starvation, according to the IPCC. Russia will be well-placed to reap the strategic benefits of that more chaotic future, as the same factors open up new areas in the north with longer growing seasons and warmer conditions.

