Russia-India-China: A triumvirate that’s too fragile to endure
American pressure is a unifying factor, no doubt, but such a power triad—dreamt up by Moscow—can’t be expected to last without cohesion. Right now, Beijing and New Delhi are far apart and China’s ties with Pakistan are no small matter for India.
A Russia-India-China [triumvirate], an idea floated in the 1990s as a counterweight to the US, is being revived today as a way for the three countries to ride out the storm of President Donald Trump’s trade war, [it seems]. But old suspicions mean it is unlikely to endure. Despite their shared grievances with Washington, their partnership is more a marriage of convenience.