Russia-India-China: A triumvirate that’s too fragile to endure

While serious violence may have been averted for now, a lasting rapprochement is unlikely. It’s hard for New Delhi to be fully confident of Beijing’s intentions, especially in light of its military assertiveness in areas like the South China Sea and Taiwan. China is also far too close to Pakistan for India’s comfort. Beijing has become Islamabad’s most important defence partner since the end of the Cold War. During a clash with India in May, Pakistan claimed Chinese-made J-10C jets were used to shoot down five Indian fighter jets during the conflict. New Delhi [rejected Pakistan’s claims but] said Beijing provided its rival with air defence and satellite support. This alignment deepens India’s security anxieties and reinforces its distrust of China.