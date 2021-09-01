Russia is preparing for a hydrogen energy future

The downside to all these methods is that they are both energy-intensive and harmful to the environment as they emit vast amounts of carbon dioxide. Another effective or greener method of making hydrogen is through a process called electrolysis. In this process, an electric current is used to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. If the electricity used in this process is generated from renewable sources such as solar or wind, then the hydrogen is labelled green as it does not emit any greenhouse gasses. Similarly, if the electricity required is powered by nuclear energy it is called pink hydrogen and if it is powered solely through solar, it is called yellow hydrogen. Green hydrogen is naturally an environment-friendly option. However, the cost of production is too high, making it less competitive compared to the currently produced grey hydrogen. Market experts estimate that by 2030, with substantial improvements in large scale electrolysis manufacturing and installation technologies, green hydrogen may become cost effective-enough to compete with the pricing of grey hydrogen.

