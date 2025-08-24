Mint Explainer | Can US and Europe help steer Ukraine towards peace?
Dipankar De Sarkar 7 min read 24 Aug 2025, 04:04 PM IST
Summary
Ukraine marks its 34th Independence Day under the shadow of war, raising questions over whether the nation is any closer to peace as the conflict grinds on.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
As Ukraine marked its 34th independence day on Sunday, it was still at war, three-and-a-half years after being invaded by Russia.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story