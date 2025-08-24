Who is funding Ukraine’s war effort?

There has been a change in the way military spending for Ukraine is channelled. When US President Donald Trump approved major arms exports to Ukraine in May it wasn’t as military aid. Instead, these are sales that Kyiv must finance, which is where the European Union’s help comes in. This shift reflects Trump’s long-standing view that Ukraine is essentially a European problem and that the EU must take the lead in supporting Ukraine’s fightback.