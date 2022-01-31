‘Sabka vikas’ all the way: Progress in the new socio-economic milieu

In adroitly battling the relentless pandemic, India – balancing lives and livelihoods – has laid thrust on cushioning the vulnerable segments of society as well as administering a coherent response to the health consequences of the pandemic. With vaccination coverage of the adult population now near comprehensive with regard to first dose and about 70% with the second, India continues to be on war-footing against the pandemic while charting impressive socio-economic track record through jan bhagidari. Akin to the economic stimuli injected under the umbrella of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Budget 2021-22, nitro-boosts to healthcare sector in India were also provided through creation of massive infrastructure for isolation beds, dedicated intensive care unit beds, supply of medical oxygen and production of COVID vaccines.