Sacha Baron Cohen is the greatest prankster of our age

Pranks, when real, are closer to anthropology than most things that claim to be anthropology. In a prank, people react to a situation in ways that reveal a lot about their society and times. In Cohen’s Who Is America, a television series that appeared two years ago, he poses as a former Mossad agent and convinces an actual Republican member of the Georgia House of Representatives that ISIS terrorists are petrified of homosexuality and that their culture deemed them gay if a man’s buttocks touched them, so the best way for a man to defend himself against an ISIS terrorist is to run backward with a pouted rear-end towards the terrorist. The politician does exactly that in a drill as he charges at Cohen, who plays the role of a terrorist. But Cohen is not satisfied and he convinces the politician that he has to bare himself, and, as he charges backwards, scream “USA, USA." Incredibly, the politician does that. The fake ex-Mossad agent also convinces former US Vice-President Dick Cheney to autograph a water bottle as a tribute to waterboarding, a form of torture that Cheney is accused of sanctioning.