Sachchidanand Shukla: A well-formulated budget that pays India’s future due consideration
With global uncertainty rising and challenges mounting, the budget opts for discipline over drama. It eschews short-termism on fiscal expansion and focuses on medium-term capacity enhancement, betting that infrastructure, manufacturing and strategic resilience will brighten India’s future.
The stakes couldn’t be higher for Union Budget 2026-27. Global shocks and domestic frailties demanded a stroke of fiscal artistry—prudence on the fiscal path fused with audacious growth bets and prioritization of the medium term over the short term. The budget has done precisely that by opting to augment India’s strategic resilience over the medium term and remain steadfast on fiscal consolidation and debt reduction.