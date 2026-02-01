What does the budget have as a cue for the Reserve Bank of India and rupee? Continued fiscal consolidation (and debt reduction) is positive. However, higher-than-expected gross borrowings could exert upward pressure on the 10-year bond yield. The budget does not do anything in the near-term that is rupee-supportive. However, over the medium term, it could be positive for the currency, given the budget’s measures supporting investments in data centres, etc.